Community re-groups in support of Sean Quinn

MANY neighbours and former employees of Sean Quinn’s turned out for a meeting of the Cavan/Fermanagh/Leitim Community Group in Ballinamore on last week.

The meeting, which was led by the community group’s solicitor, Chris McGettigan, and attended by Sean Quinn, discussed among other things, the formation of a new committee and its role going forward.

The socially-distanced meeting was a re-grouping of the supporters of Sean Quinn in the Cavan, Fermanagh and Leitrim communities following the easing of Covid restrictions.

Mr McGettigan told the first meeting of the CFL community group this year, that the gathering was about “maintaining and continuing its support for Sean Quinn” and reminded those at the Commercial Hotel in Ballinamore, that the “unheard of level of litigation against local people” was something the group was monitoring and would support individuals through.

There are currently eight cases before the courts taken by the directors of Mannok against local people and some members of the CFL Community Group.

The current financial state of the former Quinn group of companies was discussed when the crowd was informed that “the last set of genuine accounts filed before the pandemic are 2019” and show that when taken together, the Mannok Cement and Mannok Building Products businesses reported a net loss of £4.053m for the period.

Mr McGettigan advised members they could view the accounts for themselves online at Companies House.

Sean Quinn thanked everyone for attending the meeting and for their support “not just over the last few years but, for the past 40 years” for which he received cheers and a round of applause.

