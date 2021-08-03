Chloe dreams of making it on Broadway

Talented Lisnaskea girl, Chloe McCaffrey, has been a member of Fermanagh School of Music and Performing Arts for four years. After months of hard work the 15-year-old who aspires to make it to Broadway has recently achieved her LCM Diploma in Musical Theatre at Distinction Level, making her one of very few to reach such a standard of this kind.

What is your greatest strength?

I am very determined and hard-working especially when doing something I love like theatre.

What is your greatest weakness?

I can be to critical of myself.

How would you like to be remembered?

A happy and cheerful person who always tried their best to help others.

What was your most embarrassing moment?

Too many to mention

How do you like to relax?

Going to music and drama classes with Fermanagh School of Music and Performing Arts

What is your biggest regret?

I don’t like to have regrets

What was the happiest day of your life?

The day I got my LCM diploma in Musical Theatre.

What period of time would you like to have been born in ?

Think I’ll stay where I am today!

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Sydney Australia with my cousins.

Which person (apart from your family members ) has had the most

influence on your life?

Definitely Ciara O’Flanagan my music and drama teacher! I couldn’t ask for a better teacher to help me reach my full potential and follow my

Broadway dreams.

What is your favourite book/film?

All Christmas movies and I love the book little women.

What makes you angry?

When I am right and someone tries to tell me I’m wrong.

Describe yourself in four words?

Bubbly, energetic, musical, caring.

Who would be your ideal dinner party guests?

Indina Menzel, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and my Nanny.

What do you miss most about Fermanagh when you are away?

My grandparents and my dog Tim

What is your least appealing habit?

My addiction to online shopping

What would you do if you won the Lottery?

Go on a cruise with my family and move to New York so I can watch Broadway musicals everyday.

If you could swap lives with someone, who would you choose and why?

Carrie Hope Fletcher so I could be on a stage everyday.

The world is about to end, how would you spend your last week on earth?

Putting on a musical with my friends and spending time with my family.

What would you like on your headstone?

Some kind of quote like… Live life too the fullest as you can only regret the chances you didn’t take.