Brexit Protocol demonstration in Enniskillen

Loyalist spokesman Jamie Bryson called for political unionism and all sections of loyalism to unite in the fight against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The campaigner made the call at an anti-protocol rally in Enniskillen last night.

The event, which was also addressed by TUV leader Jim Allister, was the first to take place in recent weeks.

Mr Bryson told the small crowd that it was time for those of differing views to come together.

“Now is the time when the union is in its greatest ever peril. It is time for all strands of unionism and loyalm to come together.”