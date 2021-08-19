Boho excavation to take place next week

ARCHAEOLOGISTS from Queen’s University will be travelling to Fermanagh next week for a poignant dig on the county’s famous famine road, and local people will have the chance to join in.

To mark the 175th anniversary of the Great Famine, staff from the Centre for Community Archaeology at Queen’s will be carrying out an excavation at the site of the abandoned road at Drummacoorin near Boho from Monday to Friday next week, August 23-27.

The excavation will be led by Derrygonnelly’s own Prof Eileen Murphy, who is head of Archaeology and Palaeoecology at the university, and there will be opportunities for locals to take part.

Anyone who wants to take part should email arcpal@qub.ac.uk by August 20th to book a slot and find out more.

There will also be an interdenominational prayer service next Thursday, August 26, when the public can visit the site and find out more about what has been discovered.

