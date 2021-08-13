Appeal to find Fermanagh man unlawfully at large

Police are appealing for information to assist in locating 25 year old Mark Sheridan, who is currently unlawfully at large.

Sheridan, who was serving a sentence of 2 years and 2 months for Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm was released on licence from prison on 19 May 2021. He has since breached the conditions of this licence and has been recalled to prison.

He is described as being around 6ft tall, of medium build with brown hair a short brown full beard and blue eyes and is believed to have connections to Omagh and Enniskillen.

Despite attempts to arrest Sheridan, police have so far been unable to locate him. We are appealing to anyone who has seen Mark Sheridan, or who knows of his whereabouts not to approach him but to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1267 of the 31/7/21.

Police would also appeal directly to him directly to hand himself in.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.