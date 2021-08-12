Ray of Hope event to remember Mickey begins tomorrow

Michael McPhillips who the Ray of Hope event is in memory of

This weekend sees the Ray of Hope memorial weekend in memory of Mickey McPhillips, take place in Newtownbutler.

There is a fantastic line-up of events taking place over the weekend to reflect community man Mickey’s interests and life.

Friday August 13th

A photographic exhibition of ‘Faces and Places’, first exhibited by Mickey back in 2001.

Time: 7pm

Venue: Newtownbutler Community Centre

Event information: The exhibition will be officially opened by Bobby Hanvey. Bobby is well known photographer and radio broadcaster. The exhibition will be available to view all weekend.

Saturday August 14th will be a day of Reflection.

Time: 11am to 3pm

Venue: St. Mary’s Church, Newtownbutler

Event information: The guest speakers will include: Roley Mc Intyre, counsellor and therapist. Fr. Brian D’Arcy, priest and journalist. Elaine Miller Life Coach Motivator Dr. Aileen McPhillips GP. Stephen Carter’s, personal trainer and advocate for a positive mental health.

The talks will be chaired by journalist Rodney Edwards of the Irish Independent.

The talks will be live streamed on the parish webcam also: www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler

Comhaltas Ceoltois Eireann Concert.

Time:7.30pm

Venue: In the grounds of Newtownbutler Community Centre.

Sunday August 15th

To finish off the memorial weekend there is a walk to Galloon Island.

Time: Begins at 3pm

Location: Starting at the Bridge.

Event information: Participants are advised there will be parking in fields at the Bridge. Refreshments will be served in the Community centre afterwards.

The McPhillips family are determined to raise funds for local mental health charities in Mickey’s memory. For anyone who would like to make an online donation towards Mickey Mac’s Memorial Weekend you can visit the Just Giving Page: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rayofhope2021

These funds will be used for local mental health services in our local community including Oak Healthy Living Centre, as well as the RNLI, a voluntary organisation, who were there the morning Mickey passed.

Pick up next Wednesday’s Fermanagh Herald for coverage of the Ray of Hope memorial event.