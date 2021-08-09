+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadline
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Posted: 6:54 pm August 9, 2021
By Zoe Tunney
z.tunney@fermanaghherald.com
JUST IN: Police in Fermanagh are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Maguiresbridge earlier today.
 
The PSNI received a report of a road traffic collision at Main Street in Maguiresbridge at around 1:15pm, in which the male driver of one of the cars involved left the scene.
 
Shortly before 1:40pm a further report was received that a man’s body had been discovered a short distance away on the Belfast Road. A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of death and police are continuing to conduct enquiries.
 
Anyone with any information about this incident or who may have captured dash-cam footage from the area which could assist with police enquiries, is asked to call officers at Enniskillen on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 983 09/08/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
 
The Belfast Road remains closed at this time.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 6:54 pm August 9, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA