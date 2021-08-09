JUST IN: Police in Fermanagh are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Maguiresbridge earlier today.

The PSNI received a report of a road traffic collision at Main Street in Maguiresbridge at around 1:15pm, in which the male driver of one of the cars involved left the scene.

Shortly before 1:40pm a further report was received that a man’s body had been discovered a short distance away on the Belfast Road. A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of death and police are continuing to conduct enquiries.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may have captured dash-cam footage from the area which could assist with police enquiries, is asked to call officers at Enniskillen on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 983 09/08/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

The Belfast Road remains closed at this time.