“We can beat anyone on the day” – Largo-Elis

Josh Largo-Elis showed why he is rated as one of the top young players in the Erne county.

With just three minutes on the clock, the Irvinestown man had fired the ball past the outstretched arms of Luke Mulholland and into the top left hand corner of the net, to give Fermanagh an early advantage.

Playing a key role in their defensive set-up late on in the game, Largo-Elis was delighted to hear the final whistle and know that they now have an Ulster Championship semi-final clash with Down to look forward to next weekend.

“The feeling was great, after getting such a great win and such a good team performance throughout the game with everyone playing their part.

“Now, it is time to turn to Down and not get carried away after winning just one game.”

With the Mourne men having racked up a very impressive scoreline against Cavan in their own quarter-final, the Fermanagh captain knowns that they will have a tough challenge this weekend.

“I am expecting a big challenge from Down and I know Conor [Laverty] from the past with his involvement in the school team.”

