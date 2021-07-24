Warning to pet owners as temperatures soar

WITH THE hot weather due to continue there have been urgent warnings to pet owners to keep their animals safe in the heat, and to avoid a repeat of the heartbreaking scenes in Enniskillen a few years ago.

Exactly two years ago this week, in July 2019, a husky puppy passed away after being left in the boot of a jeep in a carpark in the county town. A passer by had spotted the puppy was in distress and an off duty police officer who was in the area ran to help, smashing the window of the car and rushing to a local vet. Sadly it was too late for the little pet.

This week the Police in Fermanagh issued an appeal to local dog owners to “safeguard their four legged friends” from heatstroke by not leaving them in a car alone, in response to local reports of pets being left in vehicles over the weekend.

“Many people still believe that it’s OK to leave a dog in a car on a warm day if the windows are left open or they’re parked in the shade, but the truth is, it’s still a very dangerous situation for the dog,” said Fermanagh and Omagh PSNI spokesman.

“The car unfortunately can heat up very quickly in a short space of time can become fatal for our much loved companions.

“We have already received a number of calls over the past few days alerting us to dogs left in vehicles. Please be responsible and stay safe.”

The USPCA has also urged pet owners to keep their companions safe from the heat. This includes being aware of your pet’s needs, such as ensuring they have shade and water, being aware that different dog breeds can feel the effects of heat more than others, and never leaving them alone in a car.

“During this time of the year we also see a lot of people travelling and enjoying staycations with their pets, but we urge them to never put them at risk by leaving them in a parked car,” said the USPCA’s Colleen Tinnelly.

“During the warmer weather, the interior temperature of a car can reach unbearable levels in such a short space of time. This can unfortunately result in heat stroke and potentially even death, which we have sadly seen happen in the past.

If you are concerned about the wellbeing of an animal in a car on a hot day, contact the local Council and ask for the animal welfare officer, who will be able to advise you on what to do.