Police responded to reports of a two vehicle collision on the Irvinestown Road in Enniskillen at around 7.50am this morning.
The drivers of the Audi A5 and Peugeot 108 were taken to hospital as a precaution however it is not thought that either sustained any serious injuries.
The road was blocked for a time but has now reopened.
Posted: 11:37 am July 14, 2021