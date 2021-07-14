+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Two vehicle collision on the Irvinestown Road
Two vehicle collision on the Irvinestown Road

Posted: 11:37 am July 14, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

Police responded to reports of a two vehicle collision on the Irvinestown Road in Enniskillen at around 7.50am this morning.

 

The drivers of the Audi A5 and Peugeot 108 were taken to hospital as a precaution however it is not thought that either sustained any serious injuries.

The road was blocked for a time but has now reopened.

 

