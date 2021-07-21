Tragedy as man dies on Lough Melvin

The beautiful weather in Fermanagh has been tinged with tragedy today after it was confirmed a man has sadly passed away after an incident on Lough Melvin.

“Police can confirm that a 55-year-old man has tragically died following an incident in the Lough Melvin area of Fermanagh this morning (July 21),” said a police spokesman.

“It was reported that at around 10am, a man had gone into the water in the area.

“Officers attended the scene along with other emergency services colleagues, including the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“The man was treated at the scene where he tragically passed away.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.”