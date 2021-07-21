Tragedy as man dies on Lough Melvin

The beautiful weather in Fermanagh has been tinged with tragedy today after it was confirmed a man has sadly passed away after an incident on Lough Melvin.
“Police can confirm that a 55-year-old man has tragically died following an incident in the Lough Melvin area of Fermanagh this morning (July 21),” said a police spokesman.
“It was reported that at around 10am, a man had gone into the water in the area.
“Officers attended the scene along with other emergency services colleagues, including the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
“The man was treated at the scene where he tragically passed away.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.”
Posted: 2:57 pm July 21, 2021