The Tumbling Paddies launch new single

Fans of The Tumbling Paddies were treated to a special surprise whenever the group released their new single this week, ‘The Bottom of the Rainbow’.

The six-piece band have had a busy few days, headlining the Necarne Jamboree, along with country music signing sensation, Mick Flavin.

Group percussionist John McCann felt it was very special to be able to perform in front of a live crowd again, after going for so long without performing in front of a crowd due to Covid-19 regulations and restrictions.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel eventually.

“We have been waiting for this moment for 16 months.

“Playing and performing is what music is all about, and after Saturday night, we can’t wait to do it again.”

Despite not being able to perform in front of large crowds for long, The Tumbling Paddies kept busy writing a new song, ‘The Bottom of the Rainbow’.

The Paddies drummer McCann is delighted with the response to their new track and is already looking forward to what the future may hold for the talented Fermanagh group.

“We are really excited with our new music. We have decided to keep to our routes of Irish traditional music, with a slight folk mix.”







