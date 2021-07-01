Teemore GAA club resumes activities after Covid scare

IT’S all systems go this week after Teemore Shamrock’s got the go-ahead from the Public Health Agency to resume all club activity after two players tested positive for Covid last week following an Erne Cup against Lisnaskea.

The club which responded immediately to health concerns, worked with the PHA in relation to the matter and together decided to suspend all club activity for ten days.

Speaking to the Herald, Teemore Shamrocks Club Chairman, Tommy Clarke, confirmed, “Two players tested positive and a number of results came back negative.

“We thought the most effective way to deal with it was to cease club activities until we got further advice on what we should be doing.

“The club secretary rang the health authorities and they said we didn’t have to cease activities but they would recommend that if we could, we should do it.”

