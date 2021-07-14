SWC – The smart destination for school leavers

South West College – The smart destination for school leavers this September

Leaving school this Summer? Considering the next steps towards your future career? South West College is inviting you to make history as one of the first students to study in the world’s most sustainable educational facility, at the Erne Campus Enniskillen.

Outstanding, iconic, world-class, just some of the words that have been used to describe the Erne Campus but at South West College we firmly believe that our legacy be defined not by the quality of our buildings and facilities but by the achievements and successes of those students who will join us on this new journey.

At the Erne Campus, we are proud to offer local students a wide range of Level 1 to 3 courses, HNCs and HNDs, Foundation Degrees and Honours Degrees accredited by Ulster University, Queen’s University Belfast and The Open University, and Higher Level Apprenticeships.

Students can join the new Cyber Security programme, designed specifically around local industry requirements or take the next steps towards a career in the culinary arts with our Foundation Degree which will allow you to fully explore the principles and practices of a modern 21st-century kitchen environment.

Enrolling on one of our industry supported programmes at the Erne Campus will truly allow you to aim higher while staying local this September.