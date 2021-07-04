Supermarket superheroes scale Cuilcagh for charity

A GROUP of intrepid local supermarket workers joined forces with a couple of local firefighters for a special climb last week to mark Childhood Day.

Natasha Little, Clare McKenna, Jamie Fleming and Megan Maguire, who are all staff at Lidl in Enniskillen, took on the challenge of climbing Cuilcagh, along with firefighters John Logan and Seamus Conlan, to mark the flagship event by children’s charity the NSPCC.

The team, some of whom donned superhero outfits for both the climb and while working in store on Childhood Day, which was June 11.

Between donations from family and friends, as well as a fundraising raffle, the team raised just shy of £1,300 for the NSPCC.

“Superhero Day is something we do every year in Lidl to support NSPCC but we wanted to challenge ourselves to do something different this year and hopefully raise even more money, so that’s why we decided to do the climb,” Natasha Little said afterwards.

“I am so proud to be a part of the fabulous team who took part in this event, which raised funds to help make a difference to the lives of children in Northern Ireland. As a mum myself, the thought of children suffering just breaks my heart so this cause means a lot to me personally.

“Admittedly, it was quite a tough climb but the scenery was stunning and everyone who was there had such a brilliant time, this was made even better by the knowledge that we were supporting such a worthy charity.”

The NSPCC have warmly welcomed the donation, and noted it was much needed, with Childline data showing there were over 1,100 children across the North who had needed counselling sessions for their mental or emotional health since April last year.

“We are so grateful for this wonderful support from Lidl’s Enniskillen team who have once again made such a huge effort to raise funds for NSPCC’s Childhood Day,” said Joanne McMaster, supporter fundraising manager at the NSPCC NI.

“As well as being a fun and challenging day for the team, it raised an amazing amount of money for children in Northern Ireland who have experienced so many challenges over the last year.”

