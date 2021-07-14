+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Headline'Sad day' for community as town bank and ATM close
Bank of Ireland, Lisnaskea

‘Sad day’ for community as town bank and ATM close

Posted: 1:05 pm July 14, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

THE communities of South Fermanagh have received a devastating blow following the closure of Lisnaskea’s Bank of Ireland branch.

Local Cllr Garbhan McPhillips also stated his regret, citing that it was a “sad day” for the town and the “whole community.”
Cllr McPhillips added, “As I have said since the announcement of its closure, this is a devastating decision for the entire community.
“The staff, loyal customers, and entire population of the South Fermanagh area will be greatly affected.”

Border Communities North West Representative Johnny Kelly, deemed the announcement as a “further blow” to business and the wider community who need a local banking presence.
“We have seen another significant withdrawal of essential services from right around the Border Region,” he said.
“These closures are of particular concern to the older generation who cannot use online banking, but also it further adds to the total lack of personal contact.
“No longer can individual relationships be created with local managers and staff, instead we are forced to use totally impersonal call centres.”

