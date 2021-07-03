+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Western Trust Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen

Plans in motion for walk-in vaccine centre in Fermanagh

Posted: 9:12 am July 3, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

AS THE vaccine programme continues to be rolled out at pace, plans are currently afoot to provide a ‘walk in’ vaccination service in Fermanagh.
While details of the local plan have yet to be finalised by the Western Trust, with the arrangements expected to be announced in due course, it is expected to take place at the mass vaccination centre at the Lakeland Forum and to follow the same model as the walk-in clinic that was held the Foyle Arena in Derry this week.
That clinic, which took place on Tuesday, was for anyone over the age of 18 due their first dose of the Pfizer jab. Slots were allocated on a first come, first served basis. Those who were unable to attend the clinic were reminded they can still book a slot on the vaccine website.
Walk-in clinics are not expected to be opened for second doses.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

 
 
 

