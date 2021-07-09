Patients form new committee at ‘Maple’

A NUMBER of patients who are registered at Maple Healthcare in Lisnaskea have now formed a new ‘Health Committee’ in order to tackle ongoing concerns that locals have with the practice.

A second meeting was held with local councillors and members of the public to discuss what could be done to rectify the situation of patients getting through to their GP to arrange an appointment.

While Maple staff had previously agreed to meet with local councillors to determine if “any positive changes could be made,” Cllr Eamon Keenan confirmed to the Herald that staff did not attend the second meeting.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0