Opportunity to buy unspoilt Lough Erne island

A UNIQUE opportunity to own a piece of Lough Erne property has become available with the sale of Carr Island on the lower lough for £140,000.

Situated conveniently between the airport at St Angelo and Trory Jetty, Carr Island offers 22.115 acres of unspoilt land and woodland on this main waterway.

This ideally-located island provides stunning views of Devenish Island and is just minutes away from the five-star Lough Erne Golf Resort & Spa by boat.

Original census documentation shows four dwellings on the island since the early 19th century, which helps significantly any application for planning permission to develop on the island in the future.

This coupled with the fact the island is close to shore and the delivery of electricity, water and other essential services easily attainable, means this island more than many on Lough Erne, has the potential for residential living.

At £140,000, the asking price is well below the average £10,000 per acre for land.

Search https://www.propertrypal.com/carr-island-lower-lough-erne-enniskillen for more details or call Montgomery, Finlay & Co. on 028 66 324485.