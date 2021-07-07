No decision yet on McMenamin’s future

WITHIN minutes of the final whistle, Ryan McMenamin was sat up in the Gerry Arthur stand in St Tiernach’s Park with dictaphones pointing at him from all directions. Hard questions, easy question- the Dromore man, answered them all.

One question that wasn’t asked was “will you stay?” or “do you want to stay?” but when asked on Monday afternoon about his future, no decision has been made, he says.

“I am on a three year deal with the county board but we always sit down at the end of the season and have a review. We will meet the county board and sit down the same as last year.

Asked if he wanted to remain as the Fermanagh manager, he said;

“I haven’t put much thought into it the last couple of days, but at the end of the season, August or whatever it is, we sit down and review it and we will make the call on it from there.

“ I have to consider a lot at my end as does the county board and the players so, I would like to give it a week or two to settle it down. It is a three year term and you would like to see out your three year term but anything can happen.”

McMenamin has had two seasons in charge and has endured the most trying of circumstances during Covid. While he has only enjoyed two wins and a draw from fifteen outings over the course of the league and championship, he says he has enjoyed his time at the helm thus far.

“You always enjoy football and it is a bit harder because Covid has put a dampner on it and you can’t really get doing what you wanted to do all the time, but look, that is life, it’s the same for every manager. I have really enjoyed it. They are a great bunch of fellas, they are good craic, they work hard and want to be better players but unfortunately on Saturday, we were beaten by the better team and you just roll on.”

After the game, McMenamin was asked about the players who opted out this year. Derrygonnelly brothers Conall and Ryan Jones and Kinawley brothers Tomás and Ruairí all stepped away from the panel while the Cullen brothers, Che and Lee are out of the county in Budapest and Australia, respectively.