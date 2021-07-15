McHugh’s focused on the task in hand

Fermanagh Assistant manager, Mark McHugh was absolutely delighted to hear the final whistle in Brewster Park on Friday night.

“We did enough. We realise that what we did against Antrim will not be anywhere near good enough to beat Down.”

The 2012 All-Ireland winner watched his Fermanagh side dominate Antrim and book their place in the Ulster semi-final with a comprehensive victory. The Erne side defended very well in their own half of the field with Conor Love and Darragh McBrien putting in a superb performance up front, notching 1-08 between them.

While the Kilcar man gives credit to his attacking duo, McHugh believes that credit must also go to the players further down the pitch who created the space for Love and McBrien.

“ Having a forward line like that [of Conor Love and Darragh McBrien] is always a plus side, but in today’s modern game, sometimes it is hard for inside forwards to find space and pockets and we have to work on that and see how we can exploit it against Down.

“Hopefully we will be able to do something similar next weekend. It is a squad thing and the lads would have created space for those two lads to get the scores and everybody on the team has a certain job.

“For them boys, their job is to put the ball over the bar and that is what we need from them and expect from them.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0