Locals ‘appalled’ at vandalism at scenic spot

Families forces to ‘turn back’ from picnics planned for Derryadd Quay.

LOCALS from the Lisnaskea area have been left “appalled” following unsightly scenes of vandalism and anti-social behaviour which took place during Fermanagh’s warm spell at Derryadd Quay.

The Herald can reveal that a number of families from the area were forced to “turn back” from picnics planned at the popular spot due to high levels of rubbish, and vandalism where a picnic bench was shattered and over-turned.

Speaking on the issue, councillor Garbhan McPhillips deemed the images as “very disappointing.” He added, “This is nothing short of pure vandalism and anti social behaviour.

“I would be saying to those responsible to take a good long look at themselves. We have been blessed over the last few weeks with amazing weather and yes people should be enjoying themselves but this can be done with respect.

“We are very lucky in this part of the world to have such places like Derryadd, and to be able to enjoy them.

“Places like Derryadd should be respected and protected not only during the good weather in the summer but all the year round.

“I also feel for the local residents that have to witness behaviour like this, as well as the people that have the job of cleaning this mess up. I would be urging those in the future that this behaviour is not welcome and will not be tolerated.”

