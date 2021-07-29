Kelly family takes to social media to express outrage at proposed Troubles amnesty

THE FAMILY of murdered independent councillor and civil rights activist from Trillick, Patsy Kelly, have taken to social media to express their outrage and “trauma” at British government plans to introduce an amnesty for all Troubles murderers.

Boris Johnson’s announcement of an amnesty last week was particularly hard for the Kelly family to accept as July, 24th marked the 47th anniversary of their husband and father’s abduction, murder and disappearance.

Patsy Kelly junior, who was not born at the time of his father’s killing, has even described the plans as “traumatising”.

Patsy Kelly was a 35-year-old independent nationalist councillor who was murdered and disappeared one night as he made his way home from the pub he managed in Trillick the short distance to Golan.

A UDR patrol was said to be in the area at the same time. After he was killed, Patsy Kelly’s murderers tied two 56lb weights to his body before dumping his remains in Lough Eyes near Lisbellaw. It was several weeks before a fisherman uncovered his body.

In 2018, new evidence emerged from a British Army record which recorded ammunition found in Lough Eyes matched the same calibre of bullet that was used to murder him 20 miles away in Trillick. A military boot print was found at the scene of his murder near his home.

“Some in authority believe that those British soldiers in the UDR who abducted and murdered Councillor Patsy Kelly should receive an amnesty,” a post on the Patsy Kelly Campaign for Truth and Justice facebook page read.

“That our family and many, many others should draw a line and move on.”

“Move on and stop seeking answers, move on and behave as if what happened to Patsy doesn’t matter. Move on and forget how a civil rights activist and community leader was abducted at a security force checkpoint on his drive home to his wife and young children.

“Move on and do not ask who inflicted the burns to Patsy’s forearm.

Don’t ask who inflicted the wounds and lacerations on his scalp. Don’t ask who inflicted the strangulation that shattered his voice box.

Don’t ask who fired the multiple shots into Patsy’s body that killed him.”

The post continues in a similar vein for several more paragraphs in an impassioned and agonising plea to end one family’s anguish and for a government, which today is far removed from the reality of the Troubles, to desist from making another move that crushes the spirit of the living and dead victims of murder here.

All five political parties in the North, the Irish government, victims’ and veterans’ groups have all come out in criticism of the plans.

Families of the victims of the Enniskillen bomb, the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings and murdered police officers have all also slammed the proposals.

“We won’t stop asking, pushing and fighting for truth and justice for Patsy,” the Patsy Kelly Campaign for Truth and Justice post concluded, “We won’t stop.”