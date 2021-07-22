Katie and Matthew impress at Bolesworth

By Mark McGoldrick

Katie Conlon and her younger brother Matthew are both making their name on the international showjumping stage.

With Katie having recently qualified for the RDS, the duo set off for the Bolesworth International Horse Show last week.

It was Matthew, however, who stole the show, finishing second in his class on his horse ‘Bally Kingdom Clover’ in the CSI1* competition on Thursday.

He was absolutely delighted to have been ranked as high up the leaderboard against a very experienced and talented pool of riders.

“I was thrilled to finish second.” he beamed.

“The class was very competitive and it’s exciting to be among a fantastic international lineup in such an impressive and beautiful setting under the Bolesworth Castle. I am incredibly greatful for my parents and family for creating this opportunity.

“It was an incredible experience to compete against those I’ve watched on TV from a young age.”

Despite not finishing as high up the leaderboard as she would like, Katie also feels that she can take some good benefit and lessons from the event in Bolesworth.

“The opportunity I was given to compete against my idols in Bolesworth was humbling and unbelievable.

“I was thrilled to be able to hold my own against world champions and Olympians preparing for Tokyo.

“I learned a lot and hope to return to Bolesworth next year and capitalise on what I have learned.”

