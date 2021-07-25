+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Joe Mahon meets Joe Mahon in the next episode of UTV's Mahon's Way
Joe Mahon meets Joe Mahon in the next episode of UTV’s Mahon’s Way

Posted: 2:14 pm July 25, 2021

JOE MAHON returns to our screens on Monday night with a visit to Fermanagh, where he’ll spend the next two episodes in the picturesque, historic town of Irvinestown.
In this week’s episode Joe Mahon finally achieves one of his long-held ambitions which is, – to meet Joe Mahon!
The other Joe Mahon that is, hotelier, festival organiser, charity fund-raiser, and creator of much mayhem and fun in and around Irvinestown. We witness some of his antics at the Lady of the Lake Festival over the years and hear about the incredible annual convoy of lorries that, at one stage, stretched 23 miles across the countryside before entering Irvinestown.
Joe then meets Jenny Irvine of the ARC Healthy Living Centre, a voluntary organisation based in Irvinestown that has become a byword for innovative responses to the healthcare and education needs of local people.
He also learns of the important role of the Fairs and Markets Committee, formed over 100 years ago, yet continuing to plot the way forward on a number of fronts in the interests of the entire population.
Mahon’s Way is produced by Westway Film Productions for UTV and is sponsored by ‘Mid & East Antrim – A Place Shaped by Sea & Stone.’

You can watch this episode on Monday 26th July and on catch up on www.itv.com/utvprogrammes.

