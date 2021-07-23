+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Funeral of Peter Jones to take place in Boho tomorrow
Funeral of Peter Jones to take place in Boho tomorrow

Posted: 6:26 pm July 23, 2021

The funeral of well known Fermanagh man Peter Jones, who tragically passed away on Lough Melvin on Wednesday, well take place in his native Boho tomorrow.
Due to the current Covid restrictions, the wake house, funeral Mass and burial are private to family and close friends only, however a large crowd is expected to line the streets of the village tomorrow to bid a sad farewell to the much-loved local man. Among them will be his colleagues from Tracey Concrete and all involved with his beloved Derrygonnelly Harps.
Peter, a devoted father-of-six, will be laid to rest following funeral Mass at the Sacred Heart Church, Boho at 11am tomorrow morning. His funeral cortege will be leaving his home at 10.30am.
The Jones family have asked for donations in lieu of flowers to the NI Air Ambulance, care of Damian McGovern Funeral directors. People can also send messages of condolence to dmcgoverandsons@gmail.com.

