Former Herald journalist tipped to take Foster’s seat

FORMER North West News Group journalist Cllr Deborah Erskine is being tipped to replace former First Minister Arlene Foster’s seat in the Assembly.

Mrs Foster MLA is due to step down at the end of this month, after stepping down as First Minister last month. Since then Cllr Erskine (nee Armstrong) has emerged as the front runner to replace her as a representative for Feramangh South Tyrone.

Having previously worked at both the Fermanagh Herald and Ulster Herald, Cllr Erskine left local journalism to take up a job as press officer with the DUP. Often seen as Mrs Foster’s “protégé”, Cllr Erskine and her family have been long time friends of Mrs Foster.

According to today’s Irish News, Paul Bell, the Fermanagh South Tyrone who resigned from the DUP last month in protest at how he felt Mrs Foster had been treated by the party, is thought to be giving Cllr Armstrong his backing.

