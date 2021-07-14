Erne Gaels suspend adult club activity due to Covid

BREAKING: Erne Gaels have suspended all adult club activities for this weekend after one player tested positive for Covid.
The club who responded immediately to health concerns, are continuing to work with the County Board and receive advice on this matter.
Speaking to the Herald, Erne Gaels Club Chairman, Peter McMahon, confirmed, “All senior and junior activity has been suspended this weekend.
“All underage activity is able to go ahead according to the County Board.”
Posted: 4:42 pm July 14, 2021