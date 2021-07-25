Enniskillen’s public realm works resume

AFTER a break for the bank holiday last week, the £5 million Enniskillen Public Realm works have resumed at two ends of the town.

On Monday this week, following extensive work on East Bridge Street, work began on the footpath outside the Clinton Centre. These works will now continue down Belmore Street, on the same side as the Herald, and on out to the A4 Belfast Road.

Footpath work is also set to restart at SD Kells on Church Street, working towards Middleton Street and on to Nugent’s Entry and the right-hand side of Townhall street, working towards the Diamond.

“An additional paving gang will work where blacktop surfacing has been laid in the interim, commencing in Middleton Street and on to Regal Pass and Paget Square,” said a spokesman for contractor FP McCann in the company’s latest newsletter on the public realm scheme.

“Kerbing and paving continues to progress well throughout the town with approximately 50 percent complete and on programme,” the spokesman added, giving an update on progress so far.

“All works are substantially complete on Darling Street, extending to the new pelican crossing on Church Street at St Macartin’s Cathedral, with the exception of street trees and litter bins which will be installed at a later date.”

The aim of the £5 million revamp project is to give the town a make over with new footpaths, lighting, trees, landscaping and public art.

While the onset of the Covid crisis last year held up works for a time, the project is now back on schedule and making steady progress.

The FP McCann spokesman said footpath works had been completed to the left hand side of Church Street/High Street from the junction of Paget Square to Hall’s Lane, and works were ongoing on Market Street, Middleton Street, Church Street/High Street, right hand side from junction of Paget Square to Hall’s Lane. Resurfacing works are planned for this area in late September.

Meanwhile, around 90 percent of the footpath works on East Bridge Street have been finished, with the work continuing at the junction this week.

Resurfacing works are planned for the junction with Queen Elizabeth Road and Nugents Entry are planned for early September.

The footpath on one side of Belmore Street has already been completed, and carriageway resurfacing on the busy street is planned for October.

Elsewhere in the project, FP McCann said 86 percent of the planned new street lighting had been installed, along with beacons at the new pelican crossing at the top of Church Street.

In addition, around 45 percent of pits for street trees have been installed with the trees due to be planted in early 2022.

