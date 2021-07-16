Eddie’s busy preparing for ‘Peaks for Peter’ fundraiser

EDDIE Roofe is eagerly anticipating the start of his ‘Peaks for Peter’ challenge.

Eddie and his wife Emma lost their first son in September 2019, and now Eddie is about to climb the highest peaks in every county in Ireland within eight days with a combined total of 160km of climbs.

Speaking two weeks out from the challenge, Eddie feels very privileged to be able to take on a fundraising campaign to keep alive the memory of his son, Peter.

“It is starting on July 25th so I have been training now for a few weeks to get my fitness levels where they need to be. We are getting close to the time now and the nerves are starting to sit in a little bit!

“My wife and I had talked about it since we lost Peter, as to what we could do to support Sands for all they did for us during that time, and still do to an extent. There are various different challenges that we thought about but in terms of what I am used to, I used to be a scout and climbing mountains is something I used to and enjoy.

“I thought it would be the perfect challenge to really bring myself to the peaks of my capability, whilst doing something that I would enjoy and relish to do.

“It has made training a lot easier to do something that is enjoyable, and when you are out on a peak somewhere, like Cuilcagh or Sileve Donnard, and you look at the views, it is much easier to train when that is what you are looking at it.”

Eddie is raising money for SANDS Northern Ireland, which provide practical help and emotional support to families, who have lost a child during pregnancy.

At the time of going to press, Eddie and his family have raised a staggering £6,293 for the charity, and he hopes that this money will go a long way in helping and supporting families across the country.

