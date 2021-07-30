Department stops short of critical answers on retail park ‘holding direction’

THE Department for Infrastructure has provided some detail around the decision to issue a ‘holding direction’ to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council after its Planning Committee approved development for the proposed Lakelands Retail Park in Enniskillen.

However, other relevant Press enquiries, including who brought the issue to the attention of the Department, were instead deemed to be Freedom of Information (FOI) requests.

The Lakelands Retail Park application passed by a whisker after an equal division for and against the proposed development, but the casting vote of Chair, Councillor Glen Campbell, tipped the scales.

There was notably strong opposition by the Unionist groupings on the Planning Committee, while Sinn Fein and an Independent member were very much in favour.

Reaction to the actions to the news was mixed, with some delighted to hear that the former Unipork factory site would be developed, while others were furious, pointing to the decimation of existing businesses in the town centre area.

