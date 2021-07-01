+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineDELIGHT AS OUTDOOR AND INDOOR MUSIC GETS GREENLIGHT
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

DELIGHT AS OUTDOOR AND INDOOR MUSIC GETS GREENLIGHT

Posted: 5:03 pm July 1, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

THE EXECUTIVE has agreed outdoor music will be allowed from July 5th and that indoor music can resume on the same date of July 5th. The 500 person cap on outdoor gatherings will also be lifted on July 2nd (Friday) at 5pm.

Musicians across Fermanagh had been dealt yet another “devastating blow” as Stormont announced that the relaxation around live music would be delayed until 5 July.
Despite the initial indicative date for 21 June (Monday), last minute changes had been made due to concerns about an increase in case numbers of the Delta Variant.
As the entertainment industry sat in limbo over when or even if musicians will grace the stage this summer, one local musician said he was “gutted” when news broke about the delay.
“As a band we were all yet again gutted to hear the news of a further delay to live music,” explained  Ciarán Carson of the popular Full Moon Fever band in Fermanagh.
“We had our mind set on a return in June and not only were we let down massively but also the couples that had us booked for their weddings etc.”
“The news from Stormont last Thursday was yet again another blow
Musicians, like many others across the county have been hit hard over the course of lockdown, with a lack of financial support and guidance making it near impossible for many to make ends meet.
“I do believe as a musician that the government aids and grants were slow at being rolled out for us,” said the Lisbellaw music lover.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 5:03 pm July 1, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA