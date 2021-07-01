DELIGHT AS OUTDOOR AND INDOOR MUSIC GETS GREENLIGHT

THE EXECUTIVE has agreed outdoor music will be allowed from July 5th and that indoor music can resume on the same date of July 5th. The 500 person cap on outdoor gatherings will also be lifted on July 2nd (Friday) at 5pm.

Musicians across Fermanagh had been dealt yet another “devastating blow” as Stormont announced that the relaxation around live music would be delayed until 5 July.

Despite the initial indicative date for 21 June (Monday), last minute changes had been made due to concerns about an increase in case numbers of the Delta Variant.

As the entertainment industry sat in limbo over when or even if musicians will grace the stage this summer, one local musician said he was “gutted” when news broke about the delay.

“As a band we were all yet again gutted to hear the news of a further delay to live music,” explained Ciarán Carson of the popular Full Moon Fever band in Fermanagh.

“We had our mind set on a return in June and not only were we let down massively but also the couples that had us booked for their weddings etc.”

“The news from Stormont last Thursday was yet again another blow

Musicians, like many others across the county have been hit hard over the course of lockdown, with a lack of financial support and guidance making it near impossible for many to make ends meet.

“I do believe as a musician that the government aids and grants were slow at being rolled out for us,” said the Lisbellaw music lover.”

