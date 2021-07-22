Covid numbers continue to surge in county

WHILE COVID figures are continuing to climb steadily in Fermanagh, the county is faring better than the rest of the North where positive cases have been sky-rocketing.

There were 67 positive Covid cases in Fermanagh postcode areas in the seven days leading up to July, 18.

Of these, 25 were in the Enniskillen area of BT74, 21 were in the Lisnaskea and Derrylin area of BT92, ten were in the BT93 area which includes Derrygonnelly, Belleek and Kesh and 15 were in BT94 covering the Irvinestown and Ballinamallard areas.

Overall, there were 230 cases in the Fermanagh and Omagh area, which is more than double last week’s 102 cases.

