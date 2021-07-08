Conor would Love a win against the Saffs

CONOR Love is one of three senior Fermanagh players who are eligible to play for the under-20 team in this Friday’s Ulster Championship quarter final.

Love was drafted into the senior panel this year after a superb club campaign with Enniskillen Gaels, where he hit 3-12 to fire the county town side to intermediate championship glory.

The Enniskillen forward has struggled to nail down a place on the senior side but he feels that the experience of training with the experienced county players will benefit him and fellow players Josh Largo-Elis and Sean McNally, in the upcoming campaign.

“I think it is a massive advantage for us lads who have been exposed to the level of intensity and skill required at senior level.

“I am sure that this can only benefit the younger lads involved with the under-20s.”

Love, Largo-Elis and McNally will join up with a crop of young Erne stars who are determined to write their name into the history books.

The Enniskillen sharp-shooter believes that Fermanagh have the right squad depth to be able to compete against the very best in the province on their day.

“I am very excited about this group of lads. There is some real pedigree amongst both the younger lads who were involved with the fantastic under-17 championship run and the older, more experienced lads that have already made themselves key assets for their respective clubs.