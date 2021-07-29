Community stunned by death of much loved Peter Jones

THE EXTREMELY high regard Boho man Peter Jones was held in was evident from the hundreds who lined the streets of his native village to bid him a sad farewell at the weekend.

The communities of Boho and Derrygonnelly and well beyond were left stunned last week after news of Peter’s tragic death on Lough Melvin began to spread through the area. Peter had been enjoying the sunshine on a local staycation with his family when he got into difficulty while swimming in the lough last Wednesday.

On Saturday, as Peter, pictured below, left his home for the final time before being laid to rest in the graveyard at the Sacred Heart Church, up to 1,000 people lined the streets. Among them were guards of honour from his colleagues at Tracey Concrete, as well as various local schools and GAA clubs from across the county, not least Derrygonnelly Harps, a club Peter had dedicated his life to.

Indeed, Peter’s teammates from the 1995 Championship winning team, wearing white shirts with ties in the Derrygonnelly colours, helped carry their friend to his funeral.

Chairman Donal Corrigan, who described Peter as “a rock of a man”, said everyone at the club was heartbroken. This was evident last Wednesday night when, after the tragic news was confirmed, Donal called an emergency meeting. Expecting 20 members at most, over a hundred turned up, and they spent the evening sharing stories of Peter outside in their stand.

“Every story had the same link, this quiet, strong, sound man who always had your back and always did what he was asked to do,” said Donal.

Donal, another 1995 team alumni, said Peter had been “an inspiration” to all at the club, and was always working hard in the background without ever seeking credit.

“It’s just a massive loss, but the loss to the football club pales to insignificance when you consider the loss to his family,” he said.

“His real legacy is his family.”

Local Cllr Anthony Feely said Peter’s death was “a terrible tragedy” and expressed his condolences to his wife Martina and their six children.

“Peter was a great family man,” said Cllr Feely. “He was a great man for his own community as well, and Derrygonnelly Harps. It’s heartbreaking. It’s always the good guys who seem to get called away early.”

A spokesman for Tracey Concrete also expressed condolences to Martina, their six children, and all who knew Peter.

They said Peter’s loss had brought “immense sorrow and grief” to the company, to which he had given “35 years of outstanding service” and was a well-respected part of the management team.

“Peter was a man of great integrity, an honest, hardworking, loyal work colleague and employee,” they said. “Peter never looked for the limelight preferring instead to work diligently in the background.

Peter always had a positive outlook, he brought great wisdom and common sense.

“Peter will be a great loss to Tracey Concrete and he will be sorely missed by all his colleagues. The employees who Peter managed had the utmost respect for him as was evidenced by the huge turnout of the workforce to pay their respects to him on his final journey home to Boho.

“We will always be grateful to have known Peter and for the contribution he made to Tracey Concrete.”

