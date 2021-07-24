+44 (0)28 6632 2066
'Choose life' to end 'mental health pandemic' – priest
‘Choose life’ to end ‘mental health pandemic’ – priest

Posted: 9:18 am July 24, 2021
By Jodie Curran
CANON Jimmy McPhillips has urged young people to “seek help and avail of the many services that are waiting for you to ask”.

“To the young people, each one of you are amazing. Each one of you have potential within you and none of us want to see that bright life ever go out,” he said.

