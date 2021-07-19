CCMS branded ‘an abysmal disgrace’ on Brollagh

AN Independent member of the local Council has branded the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) an “abysmal disgrace” over the closure of St. Mary’s High School, Brollagh.

During discussions around Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s plan to lead stakeholder engagements, Chairman Councillor Errol Thompson pointed out the school has now officially closed, and “it’s now about the next steps on how to proceed”.

Sinn Fein’s Councillor Siobhan Currie felt the responses “illustrate and highlight what CCMS didn’t do when asked to do it by the previous Minister for Education”.

She added, “It’s really disappointing that the statutory agencies haven’t responded, and CCMS side-stepped the question.”

Councillor Currie proposed going back to the CCMS, the Department for Education, and the Education Authority to “ask them directly if they are declining to engage with the local community”.

Councillor Anthony Feely, who told members: “I’m very disappointed with CCMS and the way this was handled.”

