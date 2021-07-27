Call for urgent action to repair local beauty spot

THE ‘powers that be’ are being urged to “get their act together” to urgently repair the dire state of a lane leading to a popular local beauty spot.

Local Cllr Sheamus Greene has called on the Council and the Forestry Service to work together to repair the approach to the stunning Jenkin Lake, which has fallen into severe disrepair. Cllr Greene said rather than potholes, the lane was littered with “craters.”

“The Forestry Service and the Council are in debate on which of them has responsibility for its maintenance,” he said. “It’s actually sad that people are left with this standard of work leading to a beautiful area because two organisations can’t get their act together.”

Cllr Greene told the Herald the beauty spot, one of seven lakes in the area, was popular among local walkers and fishermen, and “in good weather there are lot of people up around it, making use of it.”

“I didn’t realise it had got so bad until I was contacted by a number of people and I thought I’d take a run up. I actually couldn’t believe it,” said Cllr Greene.

“I ended up getting half way up and the bottom of the car was almost stuck. It is genuinely shocking. They are really deep.

“I was really regretting going about half way through, because no matter where I went, forward or back, I was going to have to go through them again.”

Cllr Greene explained the beauty spot, which is located around half way between Coonian Cross and the famous ghost house, was located at the end of a “dead end” road that turned into a stone lane, where the “craters” are currently located.

“The Department of Infrastructure would probably have about two mile or maybe a mile and a half of it. Then it connects onto forestry lanes and there is a maze of forestry lanes around the top of Jenkin, because there are seven loughs up there.

“The part of the lane that is really bad is the part that goes up to the first lake, which is Jenkin Lake.”

Cllr Greene said there were “alternative views” between the Council and Forestry Service regarding who was responsible for fixing it, and urged the bodies to end their debate on the matter.

