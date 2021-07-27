BREAKING: MAN FOUND UNLAWFULLY AT LARGE TO APPEAR IN COURT TODAY

Police can confirm that 27 year old James Taggart, who was previously unlawfully at large, handed himself into a PSNI station on Monday 26 July.
He has now been charged to appear at Omagh Magistrate’s Court today (Tuesday, July 27). We would like to thank the public for their assistance in our appeal for information.
Posted: 11:44 am July 27, 2021