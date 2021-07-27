+44 (0)28 6632 2066
BREAKING: MAN FOUND UNLAWFULLY AT LARGE TO APPEAR IN COURT TODAY
BREAKING: MAN FOUND UNLAWFULLY AT LARGE TO APPEAR IN COURT TODAY

Posted: 11:44 am July 27, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

Police can confirm that 27 year old James Taggart, who was previously unlawfully at large, handed himself into a PSNI station on Monday 26 July.

He has now been charged to appear at Omagh Magistrate’s Court today (Tuesday, July 27). We would like to thank the public for their assistance in our appeal for information.

 

Posted: 11:44 am July 27, 2021
