BREAKING: Man airlifted to hospital following incident at Encirc
BREAKING: Man airlifted to hospital following incident at Encirc

Posted: 8:34 pm July 26, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

THE HERALD has received reports of a health and safety incident that occurred this morning at the Encirc plant, Derrylin, where a male sub-tractor working onsite was injured.

According to reports the injured male was airlifted to hospital for treatment, while the severity of his injuries are still unknown at this time.  

Production lines at the local plant have now been shut down due to lack of power, while investigations take place. 

More to follow on this story. 

