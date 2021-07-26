BREAKING: Man airlifted to hospital following incident at Encirc

THE HERALD has received reports of a health and safety incident that occurred this morning at the Encirc plant, Derrylin, where a male sub-tractor working onsite was injured.

According to reports the injured male was airlifted to hospital for treatment, while the severity of his injuries are still unknown at this time.

Production lines at the local plant have now been shut down due to lack of power, while investigations take place.

