Brave fishing duo save 'tied up' swan

Posted: 1:43 pm July 10, 2021

ON A recent fishing expedition to Corr Bridge on the Sillees River, local fishermen Eoin Knight and Shane Magee spotted a swan in difficulties on the water.
Investigating further, as they got nearer to the stricken bird they could see that it’s head, neck a foot were tangled in fishing line.
Natural movement was severely restricted and as the bird was clearly in distress they set about planning how to save it.
Thinking quickly, they stationed themselves on both banks of the river and proceeded to gently drive the bird to a spot where they might be able to reach it. This was achieved by alternately casting their lures into the water to move the poor creature in the right direction.

Posted: 1:43 pm July 10, 2021
