Area has lowest unemployment benefit claims

THE COUNCIL area of Fermanagh and Omagh has the lowest number of people claiming unemployment benefit in the North, according to latest figures.

The data from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) which, details how many people are claiming universal credit for the purposes of being unemployed up until the end of May, shows 1,595 men and just under 1,000 women in this area were making claims.

This decrease of 125 people since the month previous and 655 or 20.3 per cent over the past year, means Fermanagh and Omagh district has the lowest number of jobless claimants in the North.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0