Amber weather warning for extreme heat to continue

The Met Office has today issued an Amber Warning for extreme heat from tomorrow at 8am until Friday evening across the North.

What to expect:

– Adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat

– The wider population are likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, fatigue) and other heat-related illnesses

– Ongoing pressures on water resources

– An increased chance that some heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail, leading to power cuts and the loss of other services to some homes and businesses

– More people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers leading to an increased risk of water safety incidents

– Some delays to road, rail and air travel are possible, with potential for welfare issues for those who experience prolonged delays.