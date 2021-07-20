+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Amber weather warning for extreme heat to continue

Posted: 1:14 pm July 20, 2021
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

The Met Office has today issued an Amber Warning for extreme heat from tomorrow at 8am until Friday evening across the North.

What to expect:
 
– Adverse health effects are likely to be experienced by those vulnerable to extreme heat
– The wider population are likely to experience some adverse health effects including sunburn or heat exhaustion (dehydration, nausea, fatigue) and other heat-related illnesses
– Ongoing pressures on water resources
– An increased chance that some heat-sensitive systems and equipment may fail, leading to power cuts and the loss of other services to some homes and businesses
– More people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers leading to an increased risk of water safety incidents
– Some delays to road, rail and air travel are possible, with potential for welfare issues for those who experience prolonged delays.
 

