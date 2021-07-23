+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Police reissue appeal for missing sex offender
Police reissue appeal for missing sex offender

Posted: 10:11 am July 23, 2021
By Zoe Tunney
z.tunney@fermanaghherald.com
POLICE have reissued their appeal for information on the whereabouts of a convicted rapist from Fermanagh who is curently at large. 
James Taggart is currently on the run after  his licence was revoked. Police first issued an appeal for his whereabouts in February this year.
He is described as being 27-years-old, 5’7″ tall, of slim build (around 63.5kg), with short, light brown hair and a receding hairline, short brown full beard, blue eyes and “speaks with a Fermanagh accent.”
It is believed James has recently been in Essex but he is known to have connections to the Fermanagh, Belfast and Derry areas. 
Police would appeal to anyone who has seen James Taggart, or knows of his whereabouts to contact them on 101. Police also appealed directly to him to “hand himself in.”


