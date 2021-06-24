Vital work of Fermanagh’s unpaid carers recognised

Members of the CarersÕ walking group enjoy a picnic hosted by members of the Western Trust CarersÕ Support Team to mark Carers Week 2021 in Enniskillen.

THE STELLAR work carried out by Fermanagh’s unpaid carers, who help reduce demand on the health service, was celebrated with a range of events across the county.

Annual Carers’ Week which, this year ran from June, 7-13, recognised the contribution unpaid carers make to society, and highlighted the challenges they face.

It was also aimed at helping people who may not realise they are carers to identify their role and access much-needed support.

Advertisement

“A carer is someone of any age who provides support to family or friends who could not manage without this help,” said a spokesperson for the Western Trust.

“This could be caring for a relative, partner or friend who is ill, frail, disabled or who has mental health problems.”

To mark Carers’ Week, the Trust held a range of events both virtually and face-to-face outdoors, all with the theme of ‘making caring visible and valued.’

If you care for someone in an unpaid capacity you can find out how to register as a carer by calling Cathy McGowan on the Trust’s Carers’ Support Office on 028 66 344163 or Trust carers development worker Geraldine McLaughlin on 028 71 355023. Alternatively, you can email Carers.Support1@westerntrust.hscni.net.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0