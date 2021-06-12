Unsung Hero: Newtownbutler’s Seamus McLoughlin

SEAMUS McLoughlin has been a lifetime member of the Newtownbutler First Fermanaghs club.

During his many decades of service, Seamus has taken on a number of different roles and responsibilities ranging right from work within the club, to sharing the views of the First Fermanaghs at county board level within the county.

Being able to express the views of his club at county board level was one of the highlights of his time in working for the First Fermanaghs.

“I used to attend the county board meetings and that was at a time whenever the county board meetings might have gone on until 1am or 2am in the morning. You could have been leaving the county board office at half 12 at night!”

Aside from his work at county board level, Seamus contributed to club activity in Newtownbutler in whatever way he could.

For a long time, Seamus served as the Newtownbutler club treasurer and he currently presides as the assistant treasurer.