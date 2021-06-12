+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAAUnsung Hero: Newtownbutler’s Seamus McLoughlin
Seamus McLoughlin, Newtownbutler

Unsung Hero: Newtownbutler’s Seamus McLoughlin

Posted: 4:54 pm June 12, 2021
SEAMUS McLoughlin has been a lifetime member of the Newtownbutler First Fermanaghs club.
 
During his many decades of service, Seamus has taken on a number of different roles and responsibilities ranging right from work within the club, to sharing the views of the First Fermanaghs at county board level within the county.
 
Being able to express the views of his club at county board level was one of the highlights of his time in working for the First Fermanaghs.
 
“I used to attend the county board meetings and that was at a time whenever the county board meetings might have gone on until 1am or 2am in the morning. You could have been leaving the county board office at half 12 at night!”
 
Aside from his work at county board level, Seamus contributed to club activity in Newtownbutler in whatever way he could.
 
For a long time, Seamus served as the Newtownbutler club treasurer and he currently presides as the assistant treasurer. 

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:54 pm June 12, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA