Trust urges under 40s to get Covid jab

THE WESTERN Trust urge anyone aged between 18-40 who has not already had their Covid jab to book a slot at one of its vaccination centres.

“We are administering the Pfizer vaccine. We have availability, we have slots people can book into,” vaccination lead for the Trust, Garret Martin, told people by social media at the weekend.

“We are currently vaccinating all those under 40 or between 18 and 39 years of age,” the senior nurse continued before advising people the slots are released on a Thursday morning for the week ahead.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0