That’s life! Arlene ends career on a musical note

END OF A CAREER: IN TERMS of last weeks on the job, the now-former First Minister Arlene Foster has ceratinly had a memorable one.

The Herald looked back at the career highs and lows of the girl from Dernawilt with the view that no matter what your political persuasion, Arlene Foster has certainly made her mark on local life.

From the shooting of her father and an attempt to bomb the school bus the young Arlene Foster was travelling in in the 1980s, to an early career in a local solicitor’s firm and later, her defection from the UUP to the DUP, Roisin Henderson writes the timeline to Arlene Foster’s career so far.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0