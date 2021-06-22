+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineThat’s life! Arlene ends career on a musical note
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

That’s life! Arlene ends career on a musical note

Posted: 2:07 pm June 22, 2021
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

END OF A CAREER: IN TERMS of last weeks on the job, the now-former First Minister Arlene Foster  has ceratinly had a memorable one.

The Herald looked back at the career highs and lows of the girl from Dernawilt with the view that no matter what your political persuasion, Arlene Foster has certainly made her mark on local life.

From the shooting of her father and an attempt to bomb the school bus the young Arlene Foster was travelling in in the 1980s, to an early career in a local solicitor’s firm and later, her defection from the UUP to the DUP, Roisin Henderson writes the timeline to Arlene Foster’s career so far.

Advertisement

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:07 pm June 22, 2021
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA