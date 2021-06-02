Special celebrations for Helena’s 100th birthday

Lord Brookeborough Alan Brooke presents a birthday card from the Queen to Helena Graham on the occasion of her 100th birthday that was celebrated at the County Care Home in Enniskillen

A FERMANAGH lady who trained as a nurse during World War II has received a special recognition from Queen Elizabeth in honour of her 100th birthday.

Helena ‘Ena’ Graham marked the milestone occasion by celebrating with family and staff at the County Care Home, Enniskillen, on Friday.

To honour Helena and her remarkable life, pupils from Enniskillen Model Primary School also created a special hand-made card as a keepsake for the extraordinary birthday girl.

Helena Graham was born in 1921 into a farming family at Drumcolgny, Letterbreen, a daughter to William and Margaret.

She was the second eldest in a family of eight, and was educated at Mullaghdun School. When Helena was 16, her family moved to a farm at the Graan, Enniskillen, where she holds “fond memories” of growing up according to relatives.

