Sandvik Mobiles’ awarded Bronze Diversity Mark

Co.Tyrone based Sandvik Mobile Crushers and Screens, has become the first engineering manufacturer in Northern Ireland (NI) to be awarded the Bronze Diversity Mark for commitment to Diversity and Inclusion in the workplace.

This ‘Mark of Progress’ recognises Sandvik Mobiles’ ongoing commitment to Diversity and Inclusion. The award is independently assessed by a team of business experts who look for evidence of a target driven approach at addressing gender diversity across their organisation. Operating and exporting globally, with over 350 employees, the Ballygawley Centre of Excellence is leading the way with Diversity being a key strategic objective.

Diversity Mark NI was established in 2016, and has more than 70 members from all business sectors across Northern Ireland. It is an independent, not for profit organization. This accreditation looks to award organisations who demonstrate and highlight their commitment to advancing diversity within their workplace.

Andy McCullock, Vice President Mobile Crushers and Screens, commented:

“We are proud to have reached the high standards required for the Bronze Diversity Mark.This award is important to us as it not only acknowledges our achievements so far, but demonstrates an ongoing commitment to Diversity and Inclusion. Through the Charter Mark process, we’ve committed to promoting female representation in Sandvik Mobiles’ and building a positive inclusive culture.”

Eva Johansson, Head of HR, Crushing and Screening, said:

“I recognise the commitment of the local organisation in Northern Ireland, and their dedication to striving for a culture of inclusiveness to benefit all employees. We value diversity and are dedicated to creating a working environment that’s inclusive, where everyone feels safe, supported and free to be themselves.”

For further information, please contact:

Melissa Baker

Marketing Manager

Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology

Mobile Crushers and Screens

Tel: +44 (0) 28 855 66123

Email: melissa.baker@sandvik.com

Sandvik Mobiles’ Recruitment Evening

JOIN THE SPIRIT OF SANDVIK! Sandvik Mobile Crushers and Screens based in Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone are recruiting passionate individuals to join our company with flexible roles:

– Assembly fitters (day & night shift)

– Trainee assembly fitters (day & night shift)

– Stores operatives (day & night shift)

– Paint operatives

– Procurement Specialists

Come along to our careers evening on Tuesday 15th June from 5-7pm. Find out more by visiting our events page – https://fb.me/e/1haj055wL

Sandvik Mobiles’ Apprenticeship Programme

Sandvik Mobiles’ Apprenticeship Programme open for applications. Based in Ballygawley, Co. Tyrone we are excited to launch our in-demand apprenticeship programme which offers people an opportunity to explore a diverse and innovative career.

– Manufacturing Apprentice

– Business Support Apprentice

Sandvik Human Resources

mobilesrecruitment@sandvik.com

Contact HR Department on 028 85567799.

Closing date Friday 18th June @ 5pm.

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a high-tech and global engineering group offering products and services that enhance customer productivity, profitability and safety. We hold world-leading positions in selected areas – tools and tooling systems for metal cutting; equipment and tools, service and technical solutions for the mining industry and rock excavation within the construction industry; products in advanced stainless steels and special alloys as well as products for industrial heating. In 2020 the Group had approximately 37,000 employees and revenues of about 86 billion SEK in more than 160 countries within continuing operations.

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service and technical solutions for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2020, sales were approximately 37 billion SEK with about 12,500 employees within continuing operations.

